|
|
Ann R. Hardy
January 13, 1938 – April 3, 2019
Raleigh
Ann Routh Hardy, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born January 13, 1938 to the late Loy and Manley Routh. Ann received her bachelor's degree from East Carolina University. She was a well loved teacher in the Garner area for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday at Plymouth Church, 6104 Rock Service Station Rd., Raleigh, NC 27603. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm at the church prior to the service.
She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Charles Hardy; sons, Andy (Teresa), Derek (Brigitte), Todd and Brian (Robin); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, that were the light of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-9911.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 4, 2019