Ann Wallis Stephenson
November 21, 1927 - August 1, 2019
Henrico
Ann Wallis Stephenson was born on November 21, 1927 in Ft. Worth, TX to Russell W. Wallis and Prudence D. Wallis. She died on August 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Her home for the last 31 years has been on Lake Gaston.
Upon graduation from Meredith College in 1948, she married Earl F. Stephenson. Their home was in Raleigh, NC, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church until they moved to Lake Gaston, when she joined James Square Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 52 years, and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen W. Rusher and Bill Rusher.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Stephenson and husband Dennis Grady of Boone, NC; son, Russell Stephenson and wife Pat of Wake Forest, NC; daughter, Carla Stephenson and husband Mike Robison of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Grady and partner Mindy Jones of Boone, NC, Conor Grady and wife Catherine Chiabaut of New York City, Justin Stephenson and wife Laura of Shreveport, LA, Stephen Robison and Nathan Robison of Atlanta, GA; sister, Nancy Jo and husband Robert Fleming of Raleigh, NC, sister-in-law, Edith and husband Bill Simpson of Raleigh, NC; nephews, Steve Simpson, Bill Clarke, William Rusher, John Rusher, Mark Fleming, David Fleming, Lee Fleming, and nieces, Susie F. Hutchens, Liz Clarke, and Ruth Ann Seward, as well as many great nephews and nieces.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stephenson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Roberts Chapel Baptist Church in Pendleton, NC. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made directly to Roberts Chapel Baptist Church, 2617 Britton Road, Pendleton, NC 27862, directly to Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27607-5298 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then type Ann Stephenson.
Garrett-Sykes Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Stephenson family and online condolences may by directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019