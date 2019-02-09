Ann Catherine Zimmerman



July 30, 1979 - February 7, 2019



Wilmington



Ann Catherine Zimmerman, age 39, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Thursday after a recent decline in health. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and faithful member of Saint Basil Orthodox Church in Castle Hayne, NC where she sang in the choir. Ann had a Bachelor's degree in Vocal Performance from Columbia International University, and she worked in the New Hanover County building permits office.



While Ann struggled for years with chronic health issues, she always found joy in her faith, family and in song (whether singing herself or listening to the music she loved). She was, as the scriptures say, meek, without guile, tender-hearted, pure in heart and faithful in the little things. One of seven children, she was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt to her family.



Ann is survived by her father and stepmother, James and Linda Zimmerman of Wendell, NC. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Zimmerman in 2000 and a sister-in-law, Amy Zimmerman in 2018. Also surviving are her six siblings, brother, David and Cynthia Zimmerman of Mason, OH, brother, John Zimmerman of Woodstock, GA, sister, Elaine and Christopher Shepherd of Burlington, NC, sister, Christine and Bernard Peter Robichau of Wilmington, NC, brother, Paul and Carrie Zimmerman of Savannah, Ga and sister, Beth and Ryan Hornung of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.



There will be a private family viewing from 4:30-5:00 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 followed by public visitation from 5:00-6:30 PM and memorial prayers from 6:30-7:00PM all at St. Basil Church, 4601 Blue Clay Rd., Castle Hayne, NC 28429. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30-10-30 AM at St. Basil Church followed by the burial service from 10:30-11:00 AM in the church cemetery. A mercy meal provided by the church will follow from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at St. Basil Church.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary