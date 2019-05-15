Home

Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-6120
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brier Creek Community Center,
10810 Globe Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Anna Harley Obituary
Anna Haynes Harley

May 23, 1936 - March 31, 2019

Raleigh

Anna Haynes Harley departed this life on March 31, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating her life and legacy will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, May 18 at the Brier Creek Community Center, 10810 Globe Rd., Raleigh, NC 27617.

For those who so desire to make memorial donations in memory of Anna or in lieu of flowers, please go to https://www.carltonlgrayfuneral.com/ for more detailed information.
Published in The News & Observer on May 15, 2019
