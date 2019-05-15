|
|
Anna Haynes Harley
May 23, 1936 - March 31, 2019
Raleigh
Anna Haynes Harley departed this life on March 31, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating her life and legacy will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, May 18 at the Brier Creek Community Center, 10810 Globe Rd., Raleigh, NC 27617.
For those who so desire to make memorial donations in memory of Anna or in lieu of flowers, please go to https://www.carltonlgrayfuneral.com/ for more detailed information.
Published in The News & Observer on May 15, 2019