Anna J. McKinnon
Cary
Anna J. McKinnon, 86, of Cary passed into the arms of Jesus on July 26, 2019.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Anna is survived by her loving husband, Gene McKinnon, and her three children: Michael (Linda) McKinnon, Cynthia (Timothy) Hogamier, and Lisa (Henry) Harding; and grandsons, Jonathan and Eric Harding.
Born in a small town in the hills of Virginia, in her late teens she headed north to the Motor City, where she met her husband to be. They later moved around the country, including North Carolina, and California. Finally, they settled back in North Carolina in their later years to be close to their grandsons and two of their children.
Wherever Anna lived, she enjoyed gardening, and had an abundance of flowers and vegetables testifying to her talents. Her beautiful, crocheted afghans were expertly and lovingly composed, and being a generous woman, she shared them with family and friends, as well as charities. She was involved in the local women's club, Girl Scouts, Boys Scouts, her local church, and various bridge groups, as well as running her own part-time business. Whenever she could, Anna loved to travel with her husband to Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In the 1980's, she even ventured to China as it opened up to tourism. She always returned with wonderful souvenirs and stories of her adventures to share with her family. Wherever she went, Anna brought her loving and beautiful smile to those she met along the way.
Burial will be private in Cary, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019