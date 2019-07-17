Anna Pabst Matthews



September 8, 1948 - July 9, 2019



Angier



Anna Pabst Matthews, 70, died on July 9, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the oldest child of Paul and Ann Laufer Pabst. Anna graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, SC where she was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. She attended the University of South Carolina and spent many years working in Columbia with Colonial Life Insurance Co. and its successors, first as an insurance underwriter and later conducting software training programs for company employees around the US. In mid-life and while employed full-time, Anna earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Columbia College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. After retirement, Anna began a new career designing and selling beaded jewelry. She also helped manage The Beaded Venus, a bead shop in Mount Pleasant, SC for several years. In 2013, Anna moved to Angier, NC to be near her family. She will be remembered for her intelligence, creativity, and wry sense of humor, and for her courage and determination in the face of adversity.



Surviving are her son, Tomie Rex Matthews and wife, Tammy Denton Matthews and their daughter, Jodi Madalyn Matthews; sisters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Pabst Manley and husband, Tom of Wake Forest, NC and Carol Pabst Beard and husband Tom of Columbia, SC and Holly Springs, NC; her brother, Paul Robert Pabst of Columbia, SC; nephews, Thomas Maxwell Manley of Bethesda, MD, Jack Evans Manley of New York, NY and Noah Robert Pabst of Columbia, SC.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier, NC, followed by a private inurnment of ashes at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Wake Forest, NC.



Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019