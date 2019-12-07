Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clemson
397 College Ave.
Clemson, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clemson
397 College Ave.
Clemson, SC
Anna Ruth Langdon Parker

Anna Ruth Langdon Parker Obituary
Anna Ruth Langdon Parker

Clemson, SC

Anna Ruth Langdon Parker, 93, wife of Arthur Lee Parker, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Clemson Downs Health Care Center, Clemson, SC.

Born in Pleasant Grove Township of Johnston County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roger Raeford Langdon and Bessie Rowena Ogburn Langdon. She was a former resident of Smithfield, Henderson, Asheboro, and Raleigh, NC. Anna was a talented homemaker, cook, seamstress, vegetable gardener, and food preservationist—always sharing those talents with family, neighbors, and especially with children in Sunbeams, Girls' Auxiliary, schools, and scouting. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clemson.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Phyllis Parker Rochester and husband Eugene W. Rochester, Jr., Ph.D., of Seneca; and sons, Robert Larry Parker and wife Ann Laney Parker of Boone, NC, and Lee Anthony Parker of Rocky Mount, NC; a brother, Raeford Earl Langdon of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Alan Parker Rochester and wife Geneva Diane of Oxford, AL, Paul Wallace Rochester and wife Heather Race of Raleigh, Sarah Parker Osborne and husband Matthew of Boone, and Robert Laney Parker and wife Meredith Ashley of Walkertown; great grandchildren, Jacob Alan Rochester, Joey Nicholas Rochester, Langdon William Rochester, Brayden Thomas Rochester, Kara Lottie Renee Parker, Kate Abigail Jordan Parker, Karly Elizabeth Grace Parker, Isaac James Osborne, and Eleanor Lillian Osborne.

In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by a sister, Frances Langdon Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Clemson, 397 College Ave., with Rev. Dr. Rusty Brock officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park, 1923 Blue Ridge Blvd., Seneca, SC.

Escort of Honor is the Box Sunday School Class.

The family is grateful for the love, care, and support from all at Clemson Downs, First Baptist Church, and Health Sciences and Nursing majors caregivers from Clemson University and Tri-County Tech!

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clemson, 397 College Ave., Clemson, SC 29631; (SC), 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, or Clemson Downs Volunteers, 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC 29631

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2019
