Annabel Cribb Moses
August 29, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Raleigh
Annabel Cribb Moses, formerly of Greenville, SC died November 13, 2020 at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Center in Raleigh, NC, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Herbert, her children, Annabel H. Pougnier (Jean) of Scottsdale, AZ; Virginia "Gigi" Dalton (Matt) of Denver, CO; Steve (Flo) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Caroline and Charlotte Pougnier, Andrew Dalton, and Ginny, Suzanna, and John Moses; and greatgrandchildren, Emilia and Juliette.
Annabel was born in 1927 to the late Annabel Hamilton and Troy H. Cribb in Florence, SC, then grew up in Spartanburg. The family spent treasured summers at Lake Summit in Saluda, NC. In her teens, Annabel was named South Carolina Peach Queen, and presented peaches to President Harry Truman at the White House. She graduated from Converse College in Spartanburg as a piano major. She was a life-long student of art and music, and later in life became an artist of landscapes and portraits.
Annabel was a two-year president and longtime member of The Thursday Club study group in Greenville, president of the Music Club of Greenville, and officer of the Greenville County Historical Society, president of the Marshall Forest Garden Club and president of the Rotary Book Club. She volunteered in the schools, sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church and was a counselor in the Woodside Junior Music Club in Greenville. In later life she became a real estate agent at the Furman Company.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Lake Summit Foundation, 15 Westminster Court, Hendersonville, NC 28739 or to the Annabel Hamilton Cribb Scholarship at Converse College, 580 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302
