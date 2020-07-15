Annamae R. Smith
February 25, 1941 - July 10, 2020
Wake Forest
Annamae Smith, 79, of Wake Forest passed away on July 10 after a long period of declining health. Annamae was born on February 25, 1941 in Albany, NY. After graduating high school at Vincentian Institute she graduated from the College of St Rose.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron, and children Paul (Daphne MacDonald), Marie Gelston (Craig), Erin and Kerry, Grandchildren Tyler, Leah, Nolan, Cameron. Survivors also include Cousin Nancy Milos who was like a sister to her, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Marie Hisgen.
Her hobbies included knitting, golf, playing bridge, and reading. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Favorite trips included Europe, Ireland and California. She often spoke of cherished memories from living in Germany during the early years of their marriage.
Annamae was an accomplished special education teacher during her career and was a fierce advocate for her students who benefited from her conviction, patience, and expertise.
Annamae's family and friends will miss her feisty spirit and mischievous sense of humor. She enjoyed a good laugh and making others laugh too. Family was very precious to her, spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Annamae also valued her friendships, many dating back to her childhood in Albany.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr Rosa Messer and Dr Murat Arcasoy for their care and friendship.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, July 17, 2020 at St Francis of Assisi at 11:00 am. This service will be available online at stfrancisraleigh.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or ASPCA. Online condolences can be shared at cremationsocietync.com
.