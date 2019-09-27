Home

J.M. White Funeral Service
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 438-5139
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.M. White Funeral Service
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC 27536
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Henderson
Henderson, NC
Anne Cole


1930 - 2019
Anne Cole Obituary
Anne Cannady Cole

September 19, 1930 - September 25, 2019

Henderson

Anne Cannady Cole, 89, of Henderson, passed peacefully at her home on September 25, 2019. Born in Oxford, on September 19, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Ellis Cannady and Ora Wootten Cannady. Anne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. Anne grew up in Oxford graduating from Oxford High School and later attended Meredith College. She retired in 1994 from EM Rollins School after 26 years of service.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Mary Cole Moore and husband, Kenneth Moore of Raleigh, grandson, Cole Ammons and granddaughters Jackie Ammons and Sammie Ammons and Brother Nathaniel Ellis Cannady Jr. of Asheville. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Luther Cole, Jr. and sister, Mary Adams Outten of Winston-Salem.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at J. M. White Funeral Home of Henderson, on Saturday September 28th from 4-6 PM.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00pm by Rev. Matthew Copple at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either The First Presbyterian Church of Henderson or the Vance County Animal Shelter in her memory.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019
