More Obituaries for Anne Craven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Craven

Anne Craven Obituary
Anne McLean Craven

Newland

Anne McLean Craven, 60, died March 27, 2020 at her home in Newland, NC. Anne was born in Raleigh and was the daughter of the late Charles and Sylvia Craven. She attended Sacred Heart Cathedral and Cary High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Lees-McRae College. Anne was a beloved public schoolteacher in Banner Elk and Newland for 20 years before retiring to manage her family's Christmas tree farm. Anne leaves behind her husband, Mike Pitman, her son Gray Pitman, and granddaughter Finley Pitman all of Newland, and siblings Jane Craven (Bill Kwapil) of Raleigh, Elizabeth Callaway (Jay Gilleece) of Cary, Catherine Craven of Crozet, Va., and Charles Craven (Edson Alessi) of East Bay Harbor Island, FL. Memorial gifts in Anne's memory may be made to Cancer Research Institute National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2020
