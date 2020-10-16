1/1
Anne Eason
1940 - 2020
Anne Page Eason

June 17, 1940- October 15, 2020

Smithfield

Smithfield – Anne Page Eason, age 80, died early Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home. Born June 17, 1940 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Seavey Columbus and Clara Hamilton Page. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Eason; and brother, Bob Page. Anne was a graduate, and homecoming queen, of Jacksonville High School. After high school, Anne attended Atlantic Christian College and High Point College. She worked as a social worker and later became the director of HAPP. She was a Godly wife, mother, friend, and servant of God. Anne was a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church, working in many forms within the church and through being the director of Martha's Ministry. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and was very active in many clubs throughout the years. Anne was always a helping hand that you could rely on.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Centenary United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Ext. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Parrish Funeral Home. Surviving are her loving, devoted husband, Bobby Jackson Eason; brother, Manny Page and wife Patsy; and sister-in-law, Beverly Page.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Centenary UMC Church, 140 East Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at Parrishfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Parrish Funeral Home.
OCT
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
