Anne F. Morgan
1927 - 2020
March 18, 1927 - November 29, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Anne Farnell Morgan, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare. Born and raised in Mobile, AL, Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She married her longtime love, James. P. Morgan, Jr., in April of 1947.
Anne loved to care for her children and grandchildren. A wonderful cook, she was always working on something delicious in the kitchen. Any day was a good day for her to be humming a tune and doting on her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and board games. A devout Catholic, she devoted a daily novena to those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughters Jamie and Mary Janet, son Phillip, and daughter-in-law Barbara.
She will be sorely missed and survived by her children Marilyn, Tricia, Bob, Tom and Tim; grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Jeremy, Courtney, Kyle and Anabelle; son-in-law Steve and daughters-in-law Kim and Julie.
A private service will occur at Raleigh Memorial Park at a future date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or at transitionslifecare.org.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
