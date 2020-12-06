Anne F. Morgan
March 18, 1927 - November 29, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Anne Farnell Morgan, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare. Born and raised in Mobile, AL, Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She married her longtime love, James. P. Morgan, Jr., in April of 1947.
Anne loved to care for her children and grandchildren. A wonderful cook, she was always working on something delicious in the kitchen. Any day was a good day for her to be humming a tune and doting on her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and board games. A devout Catholic, she devoted a daily novena to those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughters Jamie and Mary Janet, son Phillip, and daughter-in-law Barbara.
She will be sorely missed and survived by her children Marilyn, Tricia, Bob, Tom and Tim; grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Jeremy, Courtney, Kyle and Anabelle; son-in-law Steve and daughters-in-law Kim and Julie.
A private service will occur at Raleigh Memorial Park at a future date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or at transitionslifecare.org
