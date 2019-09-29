Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Carolina Meadows Auditorium
100 Whippoorwill Lane
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Anne Loeb


1934 - 2019
Anne Loeb Obituary
Anne Nelson Loeb

August 19, 1934 - September 25, 2019

Chapel Hill, NC

Anne Loeb died on September 25, 2019, after a life dedicated to family and community service. Born in Paris, Tennessee, she left to attend college, first at Randolph-Macon Woman's College and then transferring to Vanderbilt University where she graduated in 1956. She moved to Chapel Hill with her husband Ben Loeb in 1964 when he joined the faculty of the Institute of Government at UNC. Anne became a Certified Public Accountant and ran her own tax preparation and financial planning business from 1985 through 2010.

Anne was deeply committed to community service from the time she arrived in Chapel Hill, starting with volunteering with the Chapel Hill Service League (she had a particular love for the League-operated Country Store in University Mall) and in public schools. She went on to serve in appointed positions on the Chapel Hill Greenways Commission, Orange County Commission for Women, and Orange County Economic Development Commission, among many others. But her true passion was always for her children and grandchildren, her golden retrievers, and arts and crafts – best when enjoyed all together.

She is survived by her sons Bill Loeb of Chapel Hill (and his wife Jeannie Koo Loeb) and Charlie Loeb of Eugene, OR, (and his wife Mary Loeb) and five grandchildren. Her family will host a celebration of life at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Carolina Meadows Auditorium in the main building at 100 Whippoorwill Lane in Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue at P.O. Box 37156, Raleigh, NC 27627 and to the Triangle Land Conservancy at 514 South Duke St., Durham, NC 27701. Donations may also be made via the organizations' websites.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
