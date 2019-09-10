|
|
|
Anne Louise S Rutz
January 5, 1939 - July 24, 2019
Willow Spring
Anne Louise Marie Schweyer Rutz, 80, passed peacefully at her home on July 24, 2019. Her family and friends will miss her smile, friendships and generous heart. Raised in Allentown, Pa she loved playing cards, board games, outings with the Red Hats and her beloved Sunday dominos games. Throughout her life she volunteered with many organizations that promoted life, marriage and happiness.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul J Rutz Sr; her parents, Joseph and Sarah Flanagan Schweyer; and her brother, John Schweyer.
Anne Louise is survived by her children, Paul; Joseph (Cindy); Tina Jordan (Paul); and Clare Hobby (Buddy). She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph, Sally, Mitzi, Thomas and many friends.
Please join the family as the Celebrate her Life on September 13, at 2p.m. at St Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay Varina, NC. Donations may be made to the .
