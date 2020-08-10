Anne Marie Gluck



Cary, North Carolina



Anne Marie Gluck, 92, passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Sr.; daughter Kristine; sons Bill Jr. (Penny), Steven (Collene), John (Linda); grandchildren Jessica, Molly, Megan, Ben, and Erin and great-grandchild; Sophia.



Anne touched the lives of many people and will be missed by her longtime childhood friend Marion McGarry as well as her many other friends.



Anne was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, a mass will be held in her memory at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in Anne's memory.



