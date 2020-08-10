1/
Anne Marie Gluck
Anne Marie Gluck

Cary, North Carolina

Anne Marie Gluck, 92, passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Sr.; daughter Kristine; sons Bill Jr. (Penny), Steven (Collene), John (Linda); grandchildren Jessica, Molly, Megan, Ben, and Erin and great-grandchild; Sophia.

Anne touched the lives of many people and will be missed by her longtime childhood friend Marion McGarry as well as her many other friends.

Anne was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, a mass will be held in her memory at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in Anne's memory.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 10, 2020
Kris, Bill, Bill Jr, Steven & John, I am very sorry to hear of Anne's passing. Anne was my neighbor and friend for 18 yrs. I will miss her. My sympathies to your family. Theresa
Theresa Salvatore
Friend
