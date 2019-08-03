|
Anne Plaster Misenheimer
February 8, 1944 - July 23, 2019
Louisville, KY
Anne Plaster Misenheimer passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019 in Louisville Ky.
Anne was affectionately known as Minnie by her friends, but was given the name LaLa by her loving grandchildren. She was born in Elkin, North Carolina on February 8, 1944 and graduated from Elkin High School. She completed her education at Greensboro College in North Carolina. Early in her career, Anne was an Educational Speech Therapist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and helped many children regain their confidence. Later in her life, she enjoyed working for the North Carolina Legislature. Outside of work, Anne loved attending basketball and football games. Her father instilled a love of ACC sports and Anne proudly favored her Tarheels. She was an avid tennis player most of her life and a very gifted gardener.
Anne was preceded in death by her Father Arthur Russell Plaster, her Mother Josephine Whittaker Plaster, her Sister Marilyn Plaster, and her beloved dog Abigail.
Anne will be greatly missed by her daughters Jennifer Smith (Jimmy Hughes) and Hadley Misenheimer (Diane Chapman). She was fortunate to have known and experienced the joys of her grandchildren Holt Smith, Liza Reid Smith, and Ellie Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Anne P. Misenheimer to: Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephram McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY, 40205. https://www.hosparushealth.org/
LaLa's family cherished their time with her. She had the ability to put a smile on everyone's face, bringing laughter and joy to all those around her. A celebration of her life will be held on August 24th, 2019 at The Capital Grille in Raleigh, NC from 5-8pm. The Capital Grille is located at 4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.
"My creator, I am now willing that you should have all of me, good and bad. I pray that you now remove from me every single defect of character which stands in the way of my usefulness to you and my fellows. Grant the strength, as I go out from here, to do your bidding. Amen."
