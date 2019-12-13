|
|
Anne Moseley Bowden Wilson
January 16, 1937 - December 11, 2019
Raleigh
Born in Faison, NC to Ethel and Moseley Carr Bowden, Anne enjoyed a wonderful childhood filled with family and friends. Graduating from Faison School, valedictorian of her class of 8, school bus driver and basketball star, she earned a scholarship to Duke University and was a Mary Biddle Duke finalist. In 1959, Anne earned her BA degree certifying her to teach Mathematics at various levels.
Anne met her future husband when he performed a good deed attempting to set her sister up with one of his friends. After meeting Anne, Boyd's life was forever changed. June 19,1960 was both Father's Day and wedding day in the Bowden household. Anne and her sister, Eleanor were married in a double wedding at Faison Presbyterian Church.
Boyd and his "lovely bride" Anne began their married life in Burlington, NC with Boyd working at NCNB while Anne taught at Broad Street School. The bank brought them to Raleigh in 1967 and they joined First Presbyterian Church and the Tom Albright Class where they made lifelong friends.
Anne was an avid athlete, having played basketball in high school and club basketball at Duke University. She was a strong tennis player, playing competitive club tennis in Raleigh and often being asked to play with the men at Northbrook Swim Club. Although her 1985 Parkinson's diagnosis eventually brought her playing days to an end, she continued to enjoy many hours rooting for her beloved Duke Blue Devils.
Predeceased by her parents and sister Eleanor, Anne is survived by her devoted husband, Boyd Jr and their children Rebecca (Reece) Hester, Boyd III (Denni Haywood), Mary Beth (Jeff) Henderson and Katherine (Brian) McClanahan, her cherished grandchildren, Julian and Wilson Hester, Nicholas and Brooke Anne Henderson, Cade, Ike and Eli McClanahan and niece, Lisa Gillis-Smith and nephew, Glenn (Terri) Gillis.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm, First Presbyterian Church of Raleigh, 112 S. Salisbury Street with visitation to follow in the Lisa Ham Gathering Space.
The family is forever grateful for the care and compassion offered by her in-home caregivers, Glenaire staff and faithful friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 13, 2019