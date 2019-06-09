Anne Sentell Hughes



October 6, 1938 - June 7, 2019



Raleigh



A Faithful Follower of Jesus, Devoted Wife, Adored Mom, Mimi, Sister and Friend; lover of every single human God put in her path.



Anne Sentell Hughes was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on October 6, 1938 to the late N.W. Sentell and Stella Love Sentell. She graduated Valedictorian of her Class in Jonesboro, LA – Hodge High School Class of 1956 and continued on to graduate with Honors from Louisiana Tech in 1960. While there, she received many accolades including being named commerce queen, being chosen as a member to the Sigma Tau Delta and the National Honor Society.



Anne would not mind sharing these accomplishments with you, but would humbly tell you that what really mattered to her was living her life for Jesus and loving people. She would also want you to remember that she loved to laugh and was silly and playful.



Anne faithfully served the Lord at Providence Baptist Church. She hesitantly responded to the Lord's call to start a Ladies Sunday School Class over 30 years ago, a class that still exists and considers her the "founding Mother".



She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Bill Hughes; by her children: Kim and Ernie deBernard, of Oklahoma City, OK; Steve and Michelle Hughes, of Salisbury, NC; and Denise and Chris Raynor, of Raleigh; by her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and her brother: Bob and Regina Sentell and family, of Nashville, TN.



The family would like to give special thanks to Anne's loving caregivers, Julie and Margaret, Transitions LifeCare Hospice and Bobbie Benthall for her many years of friendship and support.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 1 pm at Providence Baptist Church Amphitheater, with family receiving friends afterwards. Private Graveside Services will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary