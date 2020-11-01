1/1
Anne Styron
1930 - 2020
Anne Lyonel Fouche Styron

February 12, 1930 - October 24, 2020

Cary

Anne Lyonel Fouche Styron, 90, of Cary, died Saturday, October 24. She was a resident of Swift Creek Health Center of Cary.

Mrs. Styron was born February 12, 1930, in Rock Hill, SC, to the late Lyonel Wilcutt Fouche and Nell Estes Fouche. She was a graduate of Meredith College and received her Master's degree from Winthrop University. She was a retired teacher, having worked for Wake County Schools, Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence, SC, and Chesterfield-Marlboro Technical College in Cheraw, SC. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mrs. Styron was active in her garden club and was an accomplished seamstress. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cary.

Mrs. Styron was preceded in death by her husband, George Frank Styron; a brother, Clarence Fouche of Columbia, SC; and two sisters, Dorothy Corley of Rock Hill, SC, and Anna Belle Fouche of Isle of Palms, SC.

She is survived by a son, George Frank Styron III and his wife, Tracy, of Cary; daughters, Suzanne Edwards and her husband, Jerry Edwards, Captain USN, of Dyersburg, TN; and Cynthia Andereck and her husband, David, of Mount Pleasant, SC; a sister, Iris Sturgis, of Gastonia; five grandchildren, Mark Edwards and wife Sarah of Atlanta; Medwyn D. McClelland of Summerville, SC; Sarah Anne Stephens and husband Gary of San Antonio; Haleigh and Lindsey Styron of Cary; four great-grandchildren, Stella, Christian, Benjamin, and Eleanor; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for the family will be held this spring in Goldsboro, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com

Memorials may be made to Meredith College 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.


Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
