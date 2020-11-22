1/
Anne Truesdell
1930 - 2020
Anne Truesdell
September 1, 1930 - October 22, 2020
Fairfield, Ohio - Anne Francisco Truesdell, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Fairfield, Ohio, after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5th, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road. The family welcomes all who are comfortable to attend Anne's services. The family does kindly ask all guests follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols in place due to COVID-19.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
