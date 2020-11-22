Or Copy this URL to Share

Anne Truesdell

September 1, 1930 - October 22, 2020

Fairfield, Ohio - Anne Francisco Truesdell, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Fairfield, Ohio, after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5th, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road. The family welcomes all who are comfortable to attend Anne's services. The family does kindly ask all guests follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols in place due to COVID-19.





