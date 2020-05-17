Annette Carson Paton McPhail



January 28, 1939 - May 13, 2020



Durham



Durham – Annette Carson Paton McPhail, 81, born January 28, 1939 in Glasgow, Scotland, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Duke Hospice - Hock Pavilion in Durham. She was comforted in her final days by her husband and family.



Annette was born to the late Robert Carson Paton and Elizabeth Guthrie Scott Paton and was raised in Scotland. She attended Glasgow High School for Girls and graduated from Paisley Technical College. She married August 4, 1961 and moved to Durham in 1968.



She enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading books and being with family. She was especially fond of "ladies' lunch" with her close friends.



Annette's devoted husband of 58 years, Andrew T. McPhail will deeply miss his loving wife. Her sons, Neil McPhail and his wife, Sonja of High Point and Donald McPhail and his wife, Karen of Virginia; grandchildren, Cameron McPhail, Graham McPhail, Kayley McPhail, Lindsey McPhail and Ian McPhail will all miss their beloved mom, mum and granny.



A sister, Connie Moir of Scotland, is the last surviving sibling.



Annette was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.



The family wishes for donations "in memory of" to be made to the Duke Cancer Institute at this address: DCI- Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701



Share your memories and condolences at www.cumbyfuneral .com. Cumby Family Funeral in High Point is serving the family.



