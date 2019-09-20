|
Annette Hill
June 23, 1946 - September 19, 2019
Garner
Rita Annette Carroll Hill, 73, passed away at her home Thursday. Born in Sampson County, she was the daughter of the late Orita Edwards and Marion Carroll.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Committal service will be at 2:00 pm at Blackmon's Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Pruitt (Dickie) of Chapel Hill; sons, Johnny Gilbert of Garner and Britt Gilbert (Debbie) of Dunn; sisters, Lorrie Icenhour (Parks) of Garner, Donna Pollard (Ricky) of Willow Spring and Donita White (Thomas) of Selma; grandchildren, Danielle, Brittany, Tyler, Taylor, Tanner and great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Hayden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019