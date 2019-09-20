Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Committal
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Blackmon's Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Annette Hill


1946 - 2019
Annette Hill Obituary
Annette Hill

June 23, 1946 - September 19, 2019

Garner

Rita Annette Carroll Hill, 73, passed away at her home Thursday. Born in Sampson County, she was the daughter of the late Orita Edwards and Marion Carroll.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Committal service will be at 2:00 pm at Blackmon's Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Pruitt (Dickie) of Chapel Hill; sons, Johnny Gilbert of Garner and Britt Gilbert (Debbie) of Dunn; sisters, Lorrie Icenhour (Parks) of Garner, Donna Pollard (Ricky) of Willow Spring and Donita White (Thomas) of Selma; grandchildren, Danielle, Brittany, Tyler, Taylor, Tanner and great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Hayden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
