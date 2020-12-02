1/1
Annette King
1939 - 2020
Annette King
November 29, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Annette S. King, 81, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Mrs. King was born on July 12, 1939 to the late William and Mildred Suitt in Johnston County, NC. Anyone who she met was forever family. Annette was a mother to all and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband, Otis King, Jr.; son, Tony King of Durham, NC; daughters, Teresa King (Chester Senter) of Durham, NC, and Sharyn Bryant (David) of Durham, NC; 6 grandchildren;and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Nathaniel L. Urshan and Dewayne Turnage. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hudson Funeral Services
