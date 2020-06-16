Annette Lassiter
1939 - 2020
Annette Johnson Lassiter

July 14, 1939 ~ June 12, 2020

Raleigh

Annette Johnson Lassiter age 80, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born July14, 1939 in Raleigh, NC to the late Joseph Dwight and Virginia Manning Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William "Billy" Lassiter.

Annette graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School, attended Peace College and was a secretary for the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association for over 40 years. During part of her time at the Merchants Association, she took time off to be a wonderful stay at home mom.

Annette leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters Sharyn Lassiter Register and Amy Lassiter Lancaster, granddaughter Christina Register, grandsons Camp and Koa Lancaster; sons-in law, Jesse Register and Kevin Lancaster. Annette was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. She was an amazing person who gave everything her all. She truly was a special person who loved and cared deeply for her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12-1:00 pm at Montlawn Funeral Home followed by a 1:00 pm service, burial to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to First Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376.

Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Lassiter family


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
