Annie Bell Ray Tant
August 18, 1939 - June 27, 2020
Pilot Community
Annie Bell Ray Tant, 80, died Saturday. Funeral 3pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Facebook/stricklandfuneral.com Graveside 10am, Thursday, Williams Family Cemetery. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.