Annie Bell Tant
Annie Bell Ray Tant

August 18, 1939 - June 27, 2020

Pilot Community

Annie Bell Ray Tant, 80, died Saturday. Funeral 3pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Facebook/stricklandfuneral.com Graveside 10am, Thursday, Williams Family Cemetery. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
