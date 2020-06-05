Annie Blackmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Ruth Blackmon

December 27, 1935- June 3, 2020

Garner

Annie Ruth Blackmon, 83, of Garner passed away on June 3, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home & Cremations 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cathy Webb
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved