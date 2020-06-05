Annie Ruth Blackmon
December 27, 1935- June 3, 2020
Garner
Annie Ruth Blackmon, 83, of Garner passed away on June 3, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home & Cremations 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
December 27, 1935- June 3, 2020
Garner
Annie Ruth Blackmon, 83, of Garner passed away on June 3, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home & Cremations 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.