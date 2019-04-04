Annie Bryant Pope (Wall)



Greensboro



Annie Bryant Pope (Wall), 94, of Greensboro passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.



Annie was born June 30, 1924 in Greenville County, South Carolina to the late Dolphus Whitt Bryant and Kate Emma Miller Bryant. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Chalmer David Pope, Sr. and Earl Wall; brother and sister-in-law, Bill Bryant (Bette) and sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Patterson and Florence Montgomery (Bob).



Annie was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was always a proud grandmother who set a wonderful example for her granddaughters. She inspired love for family and was a good and faithful servant of God. She was a good friend to so many.



Annie was a longtime member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in High Point where she was a leader in the Sonshine Group, a member of the United Methodist Women and faithful to her Sunday School class. She was previously a volunteer with Hospice of Randolph County and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in High Point. In her younger years, she worked at Diamond Hosiery Mill and Sherrod Shirt Company both in High Point.



Annie was known for her wonderful sense of humor, being a great conversationalist, a good listener and always having a positive attitude. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, dancing, traveling and was an avid NC State Wolfpack fan.



Those who will cherish Annie's memories are her son, Chalmer David Pope, Jr. (Kacy) of Greensboro; daughters, Dr. Carol A. Pope (Dr. Andy Overstreet) of Raleigh and Kathy L. Pope (Richard Smith) of Greensboro; granddaughters, Hannah L. Pope, Meghan B. Pope, Kathryn A. Pope; nieces and nephews, Margie Sirull (Allen), Jane Townsend (Joe), Debbie Warren (Parks), Kenny Bryant (Nedra), Gary Bryant (Stephanie) and many extended family and friends.



The family will greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point.



A celebration of Annie's life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lebanon United Methodist Church 237 Idol Street in High Point. Reverend Tim James will officiate and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church. 237 Idol Street, High Point, North Carolina 27262.



Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com



Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary