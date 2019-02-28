|
|
Annie Drake Morgan Smith
April 29, 1929 - February 27, 2019
Spring Hope
Annie Drake Morgan Smith, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and proudly served as an educator in Nash County for over 50 years. Her love and tireless dedication will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Donna Drake Smith of Raleigh, and two sons, Ralph Clyde Smith and William Cecil Smith of Spring Hope. She also leaves six grandchildren, Clint Smith, Rebecca Gallagher, April Carter, Jessica Sorensen, William Smith, Benjamin Groelke and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Layla, Abigail, Waylon, Jonathan and Augustus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Smith.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019