Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-5560
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Drake Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Drake Smith Obituary
Annie Drake Morgan Smith

April 29, 1929 - February 27, 2019

Spring Hope

Annie Drake Morgan Smith, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and proudly served as an educator in Nash County for over 50 years. Her love and tireless dedication will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Donna Drake Smith of Raleigh, and two sons, Ralph Clyde Smith and William Cecil Smith of Spring Hope. She also leaves six grandchildren, Clint Smith, Rebecca Gallagher, April Carter, Jessica Sorensen, William Smith, Benjamin Groelke and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Layla, Abigail, Waylon, Jonathan and Augustus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Smith.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now