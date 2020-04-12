|
|
Annie Gray Gupton Fogg
December 28, 1933 - April 6, 2020
Apex
Annie Gray Gupton Fogg, of Apex, NC departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Annette Suggs (Denis) of Indianapolis, IN and Joyce Williams (Arinzo) of Willow Springs, NC; Sons, Christopher Fogg (Cora) Louisburg, NC and Stanley Fogg (Twana) of Apex, NC; Sister, Edith Gupton of Garner, NC; Brothers, Perry Gupton, Jr (Lou) of Smithfield, NC and Bishop Halvester Gupton (Alma) of Garner, NC; 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020