|
|
Annie Laura Stewart
Raleigh
Mrs. Annie Laura Stewart, 88, entered into the presence of God on March 7, 2020. She was residing at Pruitt Health in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of Samuel Page and Lottie English Brown. She is survived by two sons, Marshall Stewart and wife, Jan (Columbia, MO), Chris Stewart and wife, Nancy (LaGrange, NC); four grandsons, John Stewart (Arlington, VA), Brian Stewart, Noah Stewart and Matthew Stewart (all of LaGrange, NC). She is also survived by two siblings, Julia Sellers (Leland, NC) and Ralph Brown and wife, Jeannie (Greenville, NC), and a sister-in-law, Pat Brown (Kernersville, NC). She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ralsa Marshall Stewart, Sr. and two siblings, Jane Walker (Greenville, NC) and Sam Brown (Kernersville, NC). She is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Stewart was a native of the Rowan Community in Bladen County. She lived most of her formative years in Wilmington where her family moved when she was ten years old. She was a 1950 graduate of New Hanover High School. After high school graduation she attended Holmes Bible College in Greenville, South Carolina where she earned a Bachelor of Theology degree in 1954. It was there that she met the love of her life, Marshall Stewart. They married on August 8, 1954 and she joined him in full-time ministry for over 40 years in the communities of Rocky Mount (Nash County), Dublin (Bladen County), Black Jack (Pitt County) and Stoney Run (Sampson County). Their longest tenure was at the Black Jack PFWB Church where they served from 1965-1976 and 1981-1999. Mrs. Stewart continued to live in that community until 2005 when her health required her to move to Raleigh to be closer to family.
Mrs. Stewart was a deeply committed Christian having accepted Christ at age ten. She used her musical talent to complement her husband's ministry. In 1982, after many years focused solely on partnering with her husband in ministry and raising two sons, Mrs. Stewart pursued an Associate in Applied Science Degree, majoring in Secretarial Science at Pitt Community College. She graduated with honors and immediately entered the workforce at 52 years of age at East Carolina University where she served as departmental secretary in the Department of Physics. This was an incredibly fulfilling part of her life and it gave her great joy to be part of the Pirate Nation through January 1996. Throughout her life, Mrs. Stewart was very engaged in leadership and service. She served as President of the PFWB Ladies Auxiliary from 1975 to 1979. As an accomplished musician, she composed music and led choirs and other vocal groups for many years. She was also noted for her great knowledge of the Bible and her service as Sunday School teacher, youth leader and Christian mentor throughout her adult life.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 3:00 pm at Black Jack PFWB Church, 2581 Black Jack-Grimesland Road, Greenville, NC, 27858. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 pm - 2:45 pm. Burial will follow the service at Pinewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holmes Bible College, 4901 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville, SC 29617, or Pitt Community College Foundation, P.O. Box Drawer 7007, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020