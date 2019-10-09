|
Annie Hainsworth Lakos
December 8, 1923 - October 6, 2019
Chapel Hill, NC
Annie Hainsworth Lakos, retired organist and choir director, departed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born December 8, 1923, in St. Louis, the daughter of the Rev. William Hainsworth and Helen Blanscet Hainsworth.
Annie attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and at Union Theological Seminary in New York City she earned the degrees of Master in Sacred Music and AAGO in the American Guild of Organists. In addition, she had private instruction with the eminent organists Arthur Poister at Oberlin and Marcel Dupré in Paris.
Annie served as organist and Minister of Music in churches of diverse denominations. Her first job was as chapel organist and teacher of organ and Music History at Wheaton College in Massachusetts. Other positions and recitals followed, including as organist and choir director for the Wesley Foundation at the University of Wisconsin. It was there she met Ivan Lakos, whom she married in 1953. She continued her work as organist and choir director at churches in Ohio, as Ivan taught at Antioch College and later at Miami University. During this time, she served as Dean of the American Guild of Organists in Southwest Ohio.
In 1982 they moved to Luxembourg, where Ivan taught at Miami University's European Study Center until 2004. There, Annie again taught music, and also helped Ivan teach a course on the culture of European cities. The productive and happy years in Luxembourg gave them ample opportunities for world travel—in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and beyond.
Since 2005 they have lived at Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill. Annie devoted her first years of retirement to compiling and editing her Yorkshire-born father's writings, and in 2014 she published his life story in "The Rooftop Preacher." She also penned a memoir of her own life, "Through My Rear-View Mirror."
Annie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ivan Lakos; by their son, Robert W. Lakos, and his wife, Dorreya, residents of Dubai, UAE; and by their grandchildren, Layla and Ramzy Lakos, both of Seattle, WA.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019