Annie Laura Boykin Mizzelle



June 10, 1933 – June 2, 2019



Wendell



Annie Mizzelle, a long-time resident of Wendell, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home Sunday morning.



Annie was a strong Christian lady known for her love of the Lord, her boldness in sharing the Gospel, and her strength as a prayer warrior. She will be remembered for her love for singing songs about Jesus and her art for story-telling. She always had a scripture on her lips and a song in her heart. She had a deep love for her family and they all adored her. Her family is forever grateful for the great example of a faithful servant of the Lord that she was. Although we mourn our loss of her here on Earth we rejoice that heaven has received her and she is now singing with the angels.



Annie is survived by her son, Jack Dempsey Mizzelle, Jr., his fiancée Debbie Wagner, daughter, Debbie Mizzelle Marshburn, son-in-law Robert Marshburn, grand-daughters Lesley Rackley and Amanda Allen, their husbands Christopher Rackley and Jeremy Allen, as well as great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Noah, Elizabeth, Luke, Austen & Samuel.



She was born in Wilson county to the late Shelton and Nancy Boykin. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack D. Mizzelle, Sr., an infant son, brothers Pete, Earl, James, and Vernon Boykin as well as sisters Mildred Boykin Raper and Mavis Boykin Eudy.



The family would like to thank her loving Caregivers: Dee Amos, Ada Sorrell, Lucille Witt, Ginger Hinnant, Ginger Oglesby, Jane Snell, Linda Dannenfelser, Janet Lively, LaQuita Lively and her beloved hairdresser Jane Strickland.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Beyond the Gate Ministries, 6916 Lake Myra Road, Wendell, NC 27591 or online at btgmissions.org to continue to spread the message of the Gospel throughout the world.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 9th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 3:00 p.m. at Strickland's Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. There will be a private family graveside service at Gethsemane.