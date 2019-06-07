Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Mizzelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Laura Boykin Mizzelle


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Laura Boykin Mizzelle Obituary
Annie Laura Boykin Mizzelle

June 10, 1933 – June 2, 2019

Wendell

Annie Mizzelle, a long-time resident of Wendell, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home Sunday morning.

Annie was a strong Christian lady known for her love of the Lord, her boldness in sharing the Gospel, and her strength as a prayer warrior. She will be remembered for her love for singing songs about Jesus and her art for story-telling. She always had a scripture on her lips and a song in her heart. She had a deep love for her family and they all adored her. Her family is forever grateful for the great example of a faithful servant of the Lord that she was. Although we mourn our loss of her here on Earth we rejoice that heaven has received her and she is now singing with the angels.

Annie is survived by her son, Jack Dempsey Mizzelle, Jr., his fiancée Debbie Wagner, daughter, Debbie Mizzelle Marshburn, son-in-law Robert Marshburn, grand-daughters Lesley Rackley and Amanda Allen, their husbands Christopher Rackley and Jeremy Allen, as well as great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Noah, Elizabeth, Luke, Austen & Samuel.

She was born in Wilson county to the late Shelton and Nancy Boykin. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack D. Mizzelle, Sr., an infant son, brothers Pete, Earl, James, and Vernon Boykin as well as sisters Mildred Boykin Raper and Mavis Boykin Eudy.

The family would like to thank her loving Caregivers: Dee Amos, Ada Sorrell, Lucille Witt, Ginger Hinnant, Ginger Oglesby, Jane Snell, Linda Dannenfelser, Janet Lively, LaQuita Lively and her beloved hairdresser Jane Strickland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Beyond the Gate Ministries, 6916 Lake Myra Road, Wendell, NC 27591 or online at btgmissions.org to continue to spread the message of the Gospel throughout the world.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 9th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 3:00 p.m. at Strickland's Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. There will be a private family graveside service at Gethsemane. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now