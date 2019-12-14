|
Annie Lou Butts Reavis
July 8, 1931 ~ December 12, 2019
Henderson
HENDERSON-Annie Lou Butts Reavis, 88, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Maria Parham Health after a brief illness. She was born on July 8, 1931 in Harnett County to the late Elmon Layton Butts and Mae Day Butts.
Lou was a graduate of Angier High School and East Carolina Teacher's College (now East Carolina University). She spent over 20 years teaching in Vance County public schools.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Henderson where she enjoyed many friendships in the Joy Sunday School Class. After retirement she spent her time tutoring at the ARK (At-Risk-Kids) Ministry, helping in the kitchen for Wednesday dinners at First Baptist Church, and volunteering in the Maria Parham Hospital Gift Shop. She was an active member of Colonial Garden Club and Women's League of Henderson.
Funeral services will be Monday December 16th at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Henderson by Dr. Ronald S. Cava. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 utnil 3:00 PM at J. M. White Funeral Home in Henderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Autney Reavis Nelms and husband, John of Raleigh, NC and son, Joseph Layton Reavis and wife, Lisa of Youngsville, NC; three grandchildren, Jack and Anna Clark Nelms and Mia Reavis; one sister, Lea Butts Hovis; and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Reavis in 1981; her son, William Perry Reavis in 2005; and her sister, Lillian Butts Hudgins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ARK Ministry at First Baptist Church of Henderson, PO Box 75, Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 14, 2019