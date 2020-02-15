Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Chapel
Annie Mae (Cannon) Bunch


1924 - 2020
Annie Mae (Cannon) Bunch Obituary
Annie Mae Bunch

September 9, 1924 - February 13, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Mrs. Annie Mae Bunch, 95, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be private in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3:15 prior to the service.

Mrs. Bunch, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Charlie Jasper and Bessie Elizabeth Haddock Cannon. She had made her home in Raleigh since 1966 and was a member of Capital Pentecostal Holiness Church there. She was a teacher in the Johnson County school system.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John William Bunch, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Bunch Harward and husband, Benny, of Sunset Beach, NC; son, David Earl Bunch and wife, Teresa, of Safety Harbor, FL, formerly of Fuquay-Varina, NC; a brother, John David Cannon of Greenville, NC; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Taylor of Raleigh, NC; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020
