Annie Montague
1927 - 2020
Annie Merle Montague
April 4, 1927 - December 4, 2020
Angier, North Carolina - Annie Merle Montague, 93, passed away Friday at Greenleaf Care Center. A native of Johnston County, she was the daughter of the late David and Alma Coats Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at Harnett Memorial Park.
Merle is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gene Montague; sisters-in-law, Margaret Batten, Frances Duncan and husband, Sherrill, Rita Johnson, Dorothy Johnson; brothers-in-law, Joe and wife, Judy, Frank and wife, Pat; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Merle was preceded in death by her sisters, Fannie Johnson, Lula Parrish, Retha Johnson; brothers, James Johnson, Buck Johnson, Jack Johnson, Billy Johnson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com



Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Harnett Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Annie. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
