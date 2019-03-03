|
|
April 6, 1937- February 27, 2019
Raleigh
Annie Pearl Page Moore, long time resident of Plymouth, NC, died on Feb. 27 at home in Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe Lee and Annie Mae Bass Page, sister Rosa Lillie Whitley, husband Harold J. Moore, and son David Scott Moore. She is survived by her brother Roy Lee Page of Kenly, her daughter Karen Moore Poteat and husband Will of Raleigh, and six grandchildren: Scotty, Mitch, Zach, Jacob, Olivia, and Isaac, who were her pride and joy. A funeral service followed by visitation will be held Monday, March 4th at 3pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home on Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. Burial will be at 11am on Tuesday, March 5th at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019