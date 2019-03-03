Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Wilson, NC
View Map
Annie Pearl Page Moore


1937 - 2019
Annie Pearl Page Moore Obituary
April 6, 1937- February 27, 2019

Raleigh

Annie Pearl Page Moore, long time resident of Plymouth, NC, died on Feb. 27 at home in Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe Lee and Annie Mae Bass Page, sister Rosa Lillie Whitley, husband Harold J. Moore, and son David Scott Moore. She is survived by her brother Roy Lee Page of Kenly, her daughter Karen Moore Poteat and husband Will of Raleigh, and six grandchildren: Scotty, Mitch, Zach, Jacob, Olivia, and Isaac, who were her pride and joy. A funeral service followed by visitation will be held Monday, March 4th at 3pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home on Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. Burial will be at 11am on Tuesday, March 5th at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019
