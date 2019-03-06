Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Ruth Strickland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Ruth Strickland Obituary
Annie Ruth Strickland

Raleigh

Annie Ruth Strickland, 83, died Sunday at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

Those of us who knew Annie Ruth best and loved her most, know what a generous and very kind person she was. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Interment will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Strickland and Jimmy Strickland and her sister, Elouise Byrd.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Carson E. Strickland; daughters, Cathy Bohannon of Garner, Caron Mitchell of Raleigh and Lynette Colson and husband, Charles of Youngsville; sisters, Lydia Perry, Nancy Wall and Emma Ollie Young all of Raleigh; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at funeral home from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Alliance Church of Raleigh, 4400 Buffaloe Road, Raleigh, NC 27616.

Online condolence may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now