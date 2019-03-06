Annie Ruth Strickland



Raleigh



Annie Ruth Strickland, 83, died Sunday at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.



Those of us who knew Annie Ruth best and loved her most, know what a generous and very kind person she was. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Interment will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Strickland and Jimmy Strickland and her sister, Elouise Byrd.



Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Carson E. Strickland; daughters, Cathy Bohannon of Garner, Caron Mitchell of Raleigh and Lynette Colson and husband, Charles of Youngsville; sisters, Lydia Perry, Nancy Wall and Emma Ollie Young all of Raleigh; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at funeral home from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Alliance Church of Raleigh, 4400 Buffaloe Road, Raleigh, NC 27616.



Online condolence may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary