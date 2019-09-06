|
Anthony "Tony" Poe Cox, II
January 6, 1961 - September 5, 2019
Garner
Anthony "Tony" Poe Cox, II, age 58, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
A native of Onslow County, he was born on January 6, 1961 in Kinston. He graduated from Garner Senior High School in 1979. He attended NCSU, Louisburg College, and Wake Tech. He received the "Outstanding Tennis Player" award at GSHS his senior year.
Tony's volunteer work touched many lives with his counsel and love.
He worked several years at Lowes Home Improvement before going into business for himself.
He loved golf, auto racing, and just about any other sport.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Jean Cox; and is survived by his son, Cory Ethan Cox; and his father, Anthony Poe Cox.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Garner United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at a later date in the Cox Family Cemetery, Richlands, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Transitions: 1251 Goode St., Raleigh, NC 27603 or to Garner United Methodist Church: 201 Methodist Dr., Garner, NC 27529.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019