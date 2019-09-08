Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Craig "Tony" Jackson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Craig "Tony" Jackson Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Craig Jackson Barnes

July 27, 1943 – September 4, 2019

Willow Spring

Anthony "Tony" Craig Jackson Barnes, 76, died peacefully Wednesday after a short stay at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Tony was the son of the late Elton and Ernestine Barnes of Angier.

Tony worked as an electrician with the Union for many years, traveling the east coast extensively. Most notably, he worked on the construction of the World Trade Centers and Disney World. He went on to work for over 20 years at K.R. Edwards in Smithfield until his retirement in 1999. Tony encouraged his five daughters to work hard, be who they are, and be successful. Tony was a very giving person with a humorous personality. Tony truly enjoyed and valued meeting with his friends. Which, over the years, included his daily visits with his McDonald's buddies.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, September 7th from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Julia Matthews Barnes; daughters, Paula Barnes Cardinale, Jennifer Mabry and husband, Jeff, Angela Rousseau, Carmen Hills, and Kristen Singles and husband, Howard; sister, Daphne Bullock; grandchildren, Brooke Mabry, Danielle St. John, Christopher Rousseau, Michael Rousseau, Gregg Rousseau, Matthew Rousseau, Elizabeth Burley, Mason Hills, Julia Singles; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Bowden of Angier; brother, Phillip Barnes of Timberlake.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now