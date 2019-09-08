|
Anthony "Tony" Craig Jackson Barnes
July 27, 1943 – September 4, 2019
Willow Spring
Anthony "Tony" Craig Jackson Barnes, 76, died peacefully Wednesday after a short stay at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Tony was the son of the late Elton and Ernestine Barnes of Angier.
Tony worked as an electrician with the Union for many years, traveling the east coast extensively. Most notably, he worked on the construction of the World Trade Centers and Disney World. He went on to work for over 20 years at K.R. Edwards in Smithfield until his retirement in 1999. Tony encouraged his five daughters to work hard, be who they are, and be successful. Tony was a very giving person with a humorous personality. Tony truly enjoyed and valued meeting with his friends. Which, over the years, included his daily visits with his McDonald's buddies.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, September 7th from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Julia Matthews Barnes; daughters, Paula Barnes Cardinale, Jennifer Mabry and husband, Jeff, Angela Rousseau, Carmen Hills, and Kristen Singles and husband, Howard; sister, Daphne Bullock; grandchildren, Brooke Mabry, Danielle St. John, Christopher Rousseau, Michael Rousseau, Gregg Rousseau, Matthew Rousseau, Elizabeth Burley, Mason Hills, Julia Singles; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Bowden of Angier; brother, Phillip Barnes of Timberlake.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019