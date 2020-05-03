I want to extend my condolences. But also my thanks. Quietly and without requesting or requiring public credit, Sen Rand was an effective ally for the domestic violence and sexual assault programs. Many forget that we haven't always had a 911 system or a mandatory response to domestic violence calls. There are so many issues where Sen Rand played a key role, but today I want to especially remember Sen Rand and people like Jean Nelson of New Bern and Juanita Bryant who were such early advocates for women and families. Many people are alive today, or living better lives because he cared enough at a time before many people in our state even understood the scope of some issues facing families, and actually worked to DO something about it. His memory IS a blessing, as was his life.

Vonna Viglione