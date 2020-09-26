1/2
Anthony Jones
Anthony Quinn Jones

November 13, 1954 - September 22, 2020

Garner

Anthony Quinn "Tony" Jones passed away peacefully Tuesday night at the age of 65 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn in Garner, NC. He is survived by his sister, Shelby Jones Jones and husband, Lynwood of Oxford; his brother, Charles Thomas "Tommy" Jones III of El Paso, TX; his son, Daniel Aaron Jones; and grandchildren, Beren Hector Jones and Heidi Wilder Jones of Holly Springs; and his daughter, Emily Paige "Em" Jones of Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents and little brother, Timothy Alan "Timmie" Jones. Tony was born November 13, 1954 in Henderson, the third child of Mary Nell (Quinn) Jones of Newport News, VA and Charles Thomas "Charlie" Jones Jr. of Oxford, NC.

When Tony was 11, the Jones family moved to Fairfax Hills in Raleigh. Tony graduated from Millbrook High School in 1973 where he excelled in football and several other sports. He made friends during his childhood and adolescence that he would keep and cherish for the rest of his life, and those friends remember him as being a loyal and fun-loving friend, and a captivating storyteller.

Tony was a man of many talents, working in sales, construction, real estate, utilities, and corrections before his retirement. He was a freemason who supported the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. He enjoyed camping, fishing, getting together with friends, and riding around in the country with windows down and stereo blasting. A proud and loving father, Tony adored and supported his children and grandchildren in every way he could. He always had their backs no matter what. His kids have many fond memories of weekend lake trips and vacations at Ocean Isle Beach and the mountains of western NC.

Tony will be missed by many. Given current health and safety concerns, a traditional service is not planned but the family will have a celebration of life at some point in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or NAMI (the National Association on Mental Illness) at www.nami.org.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
