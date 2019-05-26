Home

Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Anthony L. Fulford


Anthony L. Fulford Obituary
Anthony L. Fulford

February 19, 1942 - April 28, 2019

Spring Hope, NC

Anthony (Tony) Lawton Fulford, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Tony was born on February 19, 1942 in Atlanta, Ga. to the late Aubrey L. Fulford and Myrtle S. Fulford. After a four year tour of service in the US Air Force, he worked for Page Aircraft at Ft. Rucker, Al. In 1965, he joined IBM. Tony is survived by his wife, Lea, his son Tad, daughter Nicki, stepson Doug, seven grandchildren, three sisters, and one brother. Tony was predeceased by two sisters. A Celebration of Life was held at Grimes Methodist Church, Grimes, Al on Saturday, May 4, 2019
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
