Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Maighnath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Maighnath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Maighnath Obituary
Dominic Anthony Maighnath

Raleigh, NC

Dominic Anthony "Tony" Maighnath,78, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on January 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Tony was fortunate to have two distinct careers in Telecommunications and Travel & Hospitality. His interests included golf, soccer, travel, photography and reading. Upon retiring, he spent his time volunteering with disadvantaged kids, sharing his love of learning and soccer.

Tony is survived by his former wife, Zorida, three children, Dominic, Terry and Natasha and five grandchildren.

At his request, no service will be held. Donations may be sent to Transitions LifeCare – NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -