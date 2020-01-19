|
Dominic Anthony Maighnath
Raleigh, NC
Dominic Anthony "Tony" Maighnath,78, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on January 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Tony was fortunate to have two distinct careers in Telecommunications and Travel & Hospitality. His interests included golf, soccer, travel, photography and reading. Upon retiring, he spent his time volunteering with disadvantaged kids, sharing his love of learning and soccer.
Tony is survived by his former wife, Zorida, three children, Dominic, Terry and Natasha and five grandchildren.
At his request, no service will be held. Donations may be sent to Transitions LifeCare – NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020