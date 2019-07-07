Anthony "Tony"



Frank Stumpo



February 9, 1928 - July 5, 2019



Raleigh



Listen, my children,



And you shall hear;



"Stump" on the jump,



C'mon, lend an ear!



--------------------------------------



Tony was born in Rome, York on February 9, 1928 to Constantino Stumpo and Theresa Procopio Stumpo. In 1945, he graduated from Rome Free Academy in Rome, NY and began a lifelong career in music and entertainment. he served in the US Army as a member of three different bands.



He began taking piano lessons, which were 50 cents per week, when he was eight years old and eventually became the teacher's pet. When Tony was 15 years old, he was asked to play in a seven-piece band six nights a week. He did this for about a year before joining the Army. For over 76 years, he was an entertainer and played with several different musical groups traveling from New Jersey, New York to Pennsylvania playing the piano, singing and entertaining in clubs. He was a piano player for the popular comedic group call the Park Avenue Jesters for three years. He also played in many Atlantic City casinos, The Shack in Philadelphia and Kenney's Suburban House in Cherry Hill, NJ, just to name a few. He was a singer, arranger and pianist of the American standards like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett - never using a sheet of music.



In 1989, Tony and his wife Alma moved to Raleigh where he worked with his son, Ron, at Air Purification Inc. for nearly 30 years. He was a the office as recently as Wednesday! Tony continued to play piano and sing after moving to Raleigh, entertaining patrons at Maggiano's at The Streets of Southpoint, the Angus Barn Wild Turkey Club as well as his neighbors and the community of Magnolia Glen, where he resided for the last seven years.



He loved nothing more than to entertain people whether playing the piano and singing or just having conversation. Above all else, Tony was a family man that loved being with his family and grandchildren. As his grandchildren began playing sports, he attended all of their soccer, basketball and baseball games.



Tony was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Alma. He is survived by her daughter Pam (Steve) Gray, of Malvern, PA and son Ron (Denise) Stumpo, of Raleigh; grandchildren Lauren Blei, Sarah Stumpo, Elle Stumpo, Mitchell Stumpo; sister-in-law Viola Moses, along with many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, with family to receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare - 250 Hospice Circle - Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences to the family may be left at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019