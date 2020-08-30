Anthony Vincent Pecoraro



October 29, 1937 - August 24, 2020



Raleigh



Anthony V. Pecoraro was called home to Heaven by our Lord on August 24, 2020. He passed away after a period of declining health at home.



Tony is survived by his wife of 60 years: Betty Dodd Pecoraro; son: Richard (Denise): grandchildren: Tina (Joe and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Saige) and Robert (Reese and great-granddaughter, Caya), all of Canada; sister: Jennie; sister-in-law: Beckey; brother: Mike (Kathy); cousin: Barbara; and by a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son: Chris, in 1984.



Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was a friend to so many. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.



Betty and Tony moved to Raleigh in 1978. During his career, he worked for Nortel. He was a Vice-President of Marketing and also served as a consultant. He was on the Executive Board for the Wake County Taxpayers Association and was a proud volunteer for the Raleigh Transit Authority.



The Pecoraro Family would like to thank all of their wonderful, compassionate friends, neighbors and family, including Beckey, for the help given to both Tony and Betty during this difficult time. A special thanks to the staff of Boylan Healthcare, especially Howard W. Newell, MD.



Liturgy of the Word will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park, with interment to follow. The service will be live streamed on the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park for those unable to attend ~ seating will be limited to 50 people.



In lieu of flowers, due to allergies - the family would prefer memorial donations to the SPCA of Wake County and/or Heartland Home and Hospice Care.



