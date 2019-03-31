Antoinette U. Crispi



Cary



Antoinette U Crispi, 90, died peacefully, Tuesday March 26, 2019, at WakeMed Cary Hospital/Hospice. Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 25, 1928 to Dominick Laudisi and Anna Maria Losco Laudisi. Ann was the older sister to her brother Louis Laudisi. While attending Hunter College, Ann worked at Namm's in downtown Brooklyn as a sales associate. After graduating, she worked as a lab tech for several VA hospitals in New York City. She married her husband Michael J Crispi and raised four children, Jennie Ann, Michael, Paul and Mark. She was a loving grandmother to Alex Ishiba, Patrick Ishiba, Christina Ishiba, Nicholas Crispi, Giavanna Crispi, Michael P Crispi, and Nicole Crispi.



After her husband retired, she served as his primary caregiver until his death. They were married for 56 years. In the seven years after Mike's death, Ann was an avid crossworder and loved doing the Jumble, Cryptoquote and crossword each day in the N&O.



In addition to her brother and her children, Ann is survived by her daughter's husband, Isao Ishiba, her son Michael's wife, Lisa, and her son Paul's wife, Danielle.



Ann's family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at WakeMed Cary, especially nurses Jennifer, Tammi, Tanya, and Gali and their aides for their exceptionally compassionate and caring treatment of Ann during her time at WakeMed.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary NC 27511, with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 pm.



A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 804 High House Road, Cary, NC 27513. Burial will be at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Tarrytown, NY.



Condolences may be made at www.brownwynnecary.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary