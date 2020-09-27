Arlene Benner Cistola
May 28, 1932 - September 12, 2020
Raleigh
Graveside services were conducted at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens for Arlene Benner Cistola, who passed away on September 12, 2020, following a short battle with vascular dementia. Arlene was 88.
Arlene was born in Larksville, PA on May 28, 1932 to James and Gertrude Benner. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Cistola Dennis, and her husband of 63 years, Anthony B. Cistola, as well as two brothers, James and Michael. She is survived by her son, Dr. David P. Cistola and wife Julie of El Paso, Texas; two grandsons, Andrew S. Cistola (Hannah) of Gainesville, Florida; Nicholas S. Cistola (Amanda) of Fort Collins, Colorado and two great granddaughters, Kimber Joell Cistola and Rylan Grace Cistola. Also, she is survived by two step grandsons, Mark M. Pavely III (US Navy, Pearl Harbor) and J. Alexander Pavely of Missouri, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks go out to Curtis Lyons of Durham, who became a special friend of the family and generously assisted Arlene, Anthony and Diane in recent years.
After raising and educating her children, Arlene pursued her own college education, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton, the top-ranked public university in New York. Her earlier career included work as a credit manager for Sears Roebuck & Company, as well as a dedicated homemaker, supporting her husband's successful 35-year career as an engineer with IBM. Arlene was a hardworking, honorable and faithful Christian woman and a wonderful mother.
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, and condolences may be expressed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com/obits
.