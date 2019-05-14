Arlene Frances Cocco



December 14, 1950 - May 2, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Our beloved sister, aunt, and friend, Arlene Cocco, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019 at the age of 68. She passed away unexpectedly at home. She was a vital member of St Raphael Catholic Church where she participated and volunteered for numerous activities. She was originally from Pittsburgh, PA, worked for many years in Phoenix, AZ, and moved to Raleigh in 2005. Professionally she was an important member of Lewis Financial Management, LLC where she was the Office Manager for almost 14 years. She will be missed by all her fellow co-workers and the clients she served.



She was the beloved daughter of Louise and George Cocco. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Williams, nephew, Ralph Williams and niece, April Williams.



Memorial Services will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Visitation will be at 11am, followed by Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019