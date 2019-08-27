Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Fay Wills


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Fay Wills Obituary
Arlene Fay Wills

1946 - 2019

Raleigh

Arlene F. Wills died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at home, under hospice care. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Art, and her son Clint, both of the home. She also has a brother, Phillip (Marsha) who resides in McKinney, Texas.

Arlene graduated from Broughton High School in 1964, and from Wake Technical College nursing program in 1991. Her last employment was as a Registered Nurse with Wake County's Alcoholic Treatment Center. She retired in 1999.

She was also a former member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the America Revolution.

By her request she will not have a funeral. Her body is being cremated by the Cremations Society of the Carolinas. Her ashes will later be placed between the graves of her parents, which are located in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville, NC. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now