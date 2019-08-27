|
|
Arlene Fay Wills
1946 - 2019
Raleigh
Arlene F. Wills died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at home, under hospice care. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Art, and her son Clint, both of the home. She also has a brother, Phillip (Marsha) who resides in McKinney, Texas.
Arlene graduated from Broughton High School in 1964, and from Wake Technical College nursing program in 1991. Her last employment was as a Registered Nurse with Wake County's Alcoholic Treatment Center. She retired in 1999.
She was also a former member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the America Revolution.
By her request she will not have a funeral. Her body is being cremated by the Cremations Society of the Carolinas. Her ashes will later be placed between the graves of her parents, which are located in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville, NC. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019